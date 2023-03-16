Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia attacks fire station in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 14, 2023 12:51 pm
Russian troops struck a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast's city of Vovchansk on the morning of March 14, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported

One of the Russian projectiles hit a civilian car nearby, killing a 55-year-old woman who was inside, according to Syniehubov.

Earlier the same day, he said that the Russian military had attacked more than six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging at least four houses, a State Emergency Service building, and its vehicles. 

The city of Vovchansk and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to their close proximity to the Russian border, have been under constant Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In 2022, at least 1,600 civilians were killed in Kharkiv Oblast by Russia's all-out war, and almost 3,300 high-rise buildings were damaged by Russian missiles, according to Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office.

