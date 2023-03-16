Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian shelling kills married couple in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 9:02 pm
Russian troops on March 5 shelled the village of Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a married couple in a car, the regional prosecutor’s office reported

The prosecutor’s office has started an investigation into the murder. 

In 2022, at least 1,600 civilians were killed in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia's war, and almost 3,300 high-rise buildings were damaged by Russian missiles, according to Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office. 




