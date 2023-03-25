Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Putin: Russia to modernize over 1,600 tanks over next 3 years, produce new ones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 10:31 pm
Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that his country planned to modernize 1,600 tanks available in its stock over the next three years, as well as ramp up tank production, Russian state media reported

Putin's March 25 claim during an interview with a Kremlin-controlled TV channel appears to be a threat against Ukraine and Western nations, which the Russian leader claims plan to send 420-440 tanks to Kyiv. 

Neither the West nor Ukraine revealed the exact number of advanced tanks Kyiv is set to receive in the nearest months.

Russia has long threatened Western nations against providing Ukraine with tanks, claiming they would "regret" making such a decision. 

Putin did not mention where the finance of his country's ambitious plan to modernize over 1,600 tanks would come from.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 5,483 tanks and fuel vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK