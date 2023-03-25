General Staff: Russia has lost 169,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 25 that Russia had lost 169,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 720 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,580 tanks, 6,932 armored fighting vehicles, 5,483 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,623 artillery systems, 520 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,214 drones, and 18 boats.

