Prosecutors: Russian troops killed 7 civilians, blew up house with bodies in Kherson Oblast in April

During the occupation of one of the villages near Kherson in April, Russian forces shot dead seven people in a house and then blew it up with the bodies inside, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on Nov. 18. Among the victims was a child.

Earlier on Nov. 17 Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he was shocked by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

Lubinets said that two torture chambers have already been discovered in Kherson, where “dozens of people were subjected to torture,” and there are confirmed facts of people being killed after torture.

According to Volodymyr Kalyuga, chief prosecutor of Kherson Oblast, there were at least four interrogation centers and seven detention points where civilians were held in Kherson.

Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11, after eight months of Russian occupation.

