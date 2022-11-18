Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 18, 2022

Prosecutors: Russian troops killed 7 civilians, blew up house with bodies in Kherson Oblast in April

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 5:34 pm
Share

During the occupation of one of the villages near Kherson in April, Russian forces shot dead seven people in a house and then blew it up with the bodies inside, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on Nov. 18. Among the victims was a child. 

Earlier on Nov. 17 Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he was shocked by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

Lubinets said that two torture chambers have already been discovered in Kherson, where “dozens of people were subjected to torture,” and there are confirmed facts of people being killed after torture.

According to Volodymyr Kalyuga, chief prosecutor of Kherson Oblast, there were at least four interrogation centers and seven detention points where civilians were held in Kherson.

Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11, after eight months of Russian occupation.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK