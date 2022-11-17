Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Ombudsman says he’s ‘shocked’ by scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on Kherson residents

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 9:27 pm
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Nov. 17 that he was shocked by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city's occupation.

“I haven’t seen such a scale of (human rights violations) before. And I personally visited all (Russian) torture chambers in different Ukrainian oblasts,” Lubinets said. “It seems that (the Russian military) get some satisfaction from it when they kill and torture our citizens.”

Lubinets said that two torture chambers have already been discovered in Kherson, where “dozens of people were subjected to torture,” and there are confirmed facts of people being killed after torture.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia's eight-month-long occupation.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
