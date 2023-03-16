Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

President's Office: Ukraine may receive security guarantees at next NATO summit

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 9:44 pm
Share

It is "quite realistic" that Ukraine could receive international security guarantees at the next NATO summit this summer, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on March 9, as cited by the European Pravda media outlet. 

"There will definitely be security guarantees, we no longer hear 'no' when we speak up about them. Now the question is who will be the first to sign them with us," Yermak told reporters. 

NATO Heads of State and Government will gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12 to "strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense and continue its support for Ukraine."

In September last year, Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, a "joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states." 

Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and other countries. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a March 5 interview with CNN that the West was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after Russia's war is over. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK