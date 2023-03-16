Scholz: West ready to give Ukraine security guarantees after war is over

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said in a March 5 interview with CNN that the West was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after Russia's war is over.

Scholz made the statement after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand "that he will not succeed with his invasion and his imperialist aggression," he said.

Scholz also said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine must be the basis for any peace talks.

“We will continue to support Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid but also with weapons," he said.



