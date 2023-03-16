Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Scholz: West ready to give Ukraine security guarantees after war is over

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 11:56 pm
Share

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said in a March 5 interview with CNN that the West was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after Russia's war is over. 

Scholz made the statement after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand "that he will not succeed with his invasion and his imperialist aggression," he said. 

Scholz also said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine must be the basis for any peace talks. 

“We will continue to support Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid but also with weapons," he said. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK