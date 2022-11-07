Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
November 7, 2022 7:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) suggested that 88% of Ukrainians “believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the EU.” The poll noted that 96% of those in favor are “ready to endure financial difficulties” for three to five years should it result in Ukraine becoming a member of the EU.

