Poll: Nearly 90% of citizens believe Ukraine will be ‘prosperous EU country’ in 10 years
November 7, 2022 7:19 pm
A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) suggested that 88% of Ukrainians “believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the EU.” The poll noted that 96% of those in favor are “ready to endure financial difficulties” for three to five years should it result in Ukraine becoming a member of the EU.
