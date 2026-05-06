Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Culture

Pussy Riot, Femen storm Russian pavilion at Venice Biennale

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Pussy Riot, Femen storm Russian pavilion at Venice Biennale
Pussy Riot protest at the Venice Biennale, shot by Nikita Teryoshin. (Courtesy Pussy Riot)

Pussy Riot and Femen stormed the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale on May 6, with police on the premises tackling members from the feminist protest groups who were able to make it inside the building.

According to a joint press release, 50 Pussy Riot members in pink ski masks performed the song "Disobey," which condemns "f—king fascist bastards" and "killers of children and mothers."

Femen members rushed forward blue and yellow smoke bombs, carrying Ukrainian flags and shouting chants.

It was the first time the Russian and Ukrainian feminist groups joined forces for a public protest.

Article image
Pussy Riot, Femen protest the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale (Courtesy Pussy Riot)
Article image
Pussy Riot, Femen protest the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale (Courtesy Pussy Riot)

Russia’s return to the Venice Biennale caused an international uproar from the moment the news broke, as the pavilion is funded by the Kremlin and its commissioner, Anastasia Karneeva, is linked to Russia’s military industrial complex.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the major international art event, Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova publicly called on Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the head of the Venice Biennale, to represent the art of Russian political prisoners instead.

"While Pietrangelo Buttafuoco greets his Russian guests with champagne, drones and ballistic missiles fall in Ukraine, thousands of POWs and political prisoners sit in cold jail cells. Their lives are not abstraction, their lives are worth considering – they will not be forgotten and erased as the Kremlin’s stooges hope to achieve," Tolokonnikova said in the joint press release.

Article image
Pussy Riot protest at the Venice Biennale. (Courtesy: Pussy Riot)

Femen's Inna Shevchenko added that this year's Russian pavilion stands on "the invisible pedestal of Ukrainian blood."

"You won’t find it in the catalogue. But it is the only material that truly holds this pavilion together," Shevchenko said.

"The Russian terrorist state uses culture to disguise itself. Blood is Russia’s only medium. Everything else is decoration. And the Biennale exhibits it."

read also

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova on Navalny, Russian culture, and supporting Ukraine’s military
“We don’t just oppose Putin anymore, we’re at war with him,” Nadya Tolokonnikova told the Kyiv Independent during a meeting in Kyiv. “To me, (saying) anything less bold is insufficient to meet the moment.” Tolokonnikova has never shied away from speaking truth to power. As a founding member of Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist and performance art collective, she quickly became a global symbol of creative resistance and unwavering defiance against authoritarianism in Russia. She’s been using her
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, May 6
Wednesday, May 6
Show More

Editors' Picks