KI Insights and Tech Force in UA release updated edition of Ukrainian defense tech catalog

KI Insights and Tech Force in UA are proud to present the updated edition of their strategic publication: Warcrafted: The Power Behind Ukrainian Defense Tech — a catalog spotlighting Ukraine's most innovative and battle-tested defense technologies.

Produced by the Tech Force in UA (TFUA), the powerful voice of Ukraine's defense tech industry, together with KI Insights, this catalog showcases verified flagship products developed by TFUA member companies.

It serves as a strategic tool to promote the flagship technologies of Ukrainian defense manufacturers to international stakeholders. The catalog includes detailed specifications and product descriptions provided directly by the manufacturers.

What's in the second edition?

The number of product categories has expanded, reflecting the growing range of technologies developed by Ukrainian defense manufacturers.

The updated edition of the catalog features more than 200 flagship products from TFUA member companies.

Products are now presented across 13 categories, including interceptor drones, reconnaissance and strike UAVs, electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, ground robotic platforms, simulators, aerostat platforms, and other innovative weapons systems.

This catalog is intended for those ready to offer real value to Ukrainian manufacturers through industrial partnerships or investment.

A preview is available on the KI Insights website. To request full access, please email insights@kyivindependent.com with a brief description of your professional activities, or complete this short form. For security reasons, access is restricted to vetted recipients only.

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights is an international analytical center that equips decision-makers with the strategic insight they need to take action in a complex world, with a focus on Ukraine and expanding coverage to the wider region. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead.