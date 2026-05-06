Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Business

KI Insights and Tech Force in UA release updated edition of Ukrainian defense tech catalog

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by KI Insights
KI Insights and Tech Force in UA release updated edition of Ukrainian defense tech catalog

KI Insights and Tech Force in UA are proud to present the updated edition of their strategic publication: Warcrafted: The Power Behind Ukrainian Defense Tech — a catalog spotlighting Ukraine's most innovative and battle-tested defense technologies.

Produced by the Tech Force in UA (TFUA), the powerful voice of Ukraine's defense tech industry, together with KI Insights, this catalog showcases verified flagship products developed by TFUA member companies.

It serves as a strategic tool to promote the flagship technologies of Ukrainian defense manufacturers to international stakeholders. The catalog includes detailed specifications and product descriptions provided directly by the manufacturers.

What's in the second edition?

  • The number of product categories has expanded, reflecting the growing range of technologies developed by Ukrainian defense manufacturers.
  • The updated edition of the catalog features more than 200 flagship products from TFUA member companies.
  • Products are now presented across 13 categories, including interceptor drones, reconnaissance and strike UAVs, electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, ground robotic platforms, simulators, aerostat platforms, and other innovative weapons systems.

This catalog is intended for those ready to offer real value to Ukrainian manufacturers through industrial partnerships or investment.

A preview is available on the KI Insights website. To request full access, please email insights@kyivindependent.com with a brief description of your professional activities, or complete this short form. For security reasons, access is restricted to vetted recipients only.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights is an international analytical center that equips decision-makers with the strategic insight they need to take action in a complex world, with a focus on Ukraine and expanding coverage to the wider region. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead.

read also

Key Ukraine events (4-10 May): Russia’s Victory Day parade, EPC summit, Mindich case to affect Umerov
Editor’s note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights’ public newsletter. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events delivered directly to your inbox every Friday. The Week Ahead Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Ceasefire prospects dominate the week as Russia proposes a Victory Day truce, while Ukraine signals interest only in a durable deal. European diplomacy is advancing on two tracks: a high-stakes EPC summit in
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights
KI InsightsDronesDrone productionInvestment in UkraineDefense Industry
Avatar
KI Insights

KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks