Polish president: Russia tries to freeze war in Ukraine using nuclear intimidation tactics

Russia's unproven claims about Ukraine possibly using a "dirty bomb" is an attempt to make the West stop providing aid, to freeze the war that "Russia cannot cope with," said Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to Ukrinform.

Duda urged Western countries not to give in to Russia's blackmail and continue helping Ukraine until it restores control over its borders.

The Polish president also said the dialogue with Moscow could only happen when it begins to comply with the norms of international law. "Russia is an aggressor and, until it leaves Ukraine, it will continue to be an aggressor," he said.

On Oct. 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a claim in his phone conversations with Western officials that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" or a “small nuclear bomb."

Ukrainian authorities denied the accusations. The U.S., U.K., and France jointly rejected the claims and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.