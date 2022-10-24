Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
US, UK, France dismiss Russia's 'dirty bomb' claim

October 24, 2022 8:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The United States, Britain and France have jointly rejected Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict. 

"Earlier today, the defense ministers of each of our countries spoke to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu at his request," reads the statement posted on the U.S. Department of State website. "Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia." 

