externalOfficial: EU may double the import of Ukrainian electricity

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 1:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on July 26 that the European transmission system operators will meet this week to discuss increasing the import of electricity from Ukraine. Simson added that this step will allow the European Union to partially compensate for the lack of gas due to the energy crisis unleashed by Russia.

