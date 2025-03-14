The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 8

by Kateryna Denisova March 14, 2025 9:23 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 14, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with ballistic missiles injuring at least eight people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Explosions in Kryvyi Rih were reported almost immediately after the Air Force said on March 14 that Russia had launched missiles.

The Russian attack damaged three apartment buildings as well as business facilities.

Five people were hospitalized, Lysak said.

The full consequences of the attack are yet to be determined. Emergency service workers are currently working on site.

Last week, Russia struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing six people and injuring over 30 others, including children.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front line.

‘Conditions for Ukraine’s surrender’ — Why Putin’s demands for ceasefire make no sense
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for a ceasefire are unrealistic and tantamount to demanding that Ukraine disarm itself and surrender, analysts say. Putin said on March 13 that Russia was ready to agree to the U.S.-backed 30-day-long ceasefire in Ukraine but then followed by listing a…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

9:23 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 8.

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with ballistic missiles, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks.
7:59 PM

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.