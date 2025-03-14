Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 8.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with ballistic missiles injuring at least eight people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Explosions in Kryvyi Rih were reported almost immediately after the Air Force said on March 14 that Russia had launched missiles.

The Russian attack damaged three apartment buildings as well as business facilities.

Five people were hospitalized, Lysak said.

The full consequences of the attack are yet to be determined. Emergency service workers are currently working on site.

Last week, Russia struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing six people and injuring over 30 others, including children.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front line.