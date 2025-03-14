Man suspected of murdering prominent Odesa activist detained, authorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hours after prominent Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul was gunned down in Odesa, law enforcement detained a potential suspect.

Hanul, 31, was a well-known public figure, blogger, and founder of the Street Front NGO. He participated in the EuroMaidan Revolution and the May 2 clashes against pro-Russian forces in Odesa.

The activist had been active in rallies supporting Ukraine, charity fundraisers for the military, and campaigns to dismantle the city's Soviet and imperial monuments.

He was shot dead in central Odesa on March 14.

Following the murder, the shooter fled the scene. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, a weapon that was allegedly used was found in the apartment where the detainee was hiding.

The suspect is allegedly a 46-year-old deserter, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed.

In reaction to the murder, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that dozens of law enforcement officials are involved in the investigation.

"I have instructed the interior minister, the head of the Security Service, the acting prosecutor general to throw all the necessary forces and means to establish all the facts," Zelensky said.

The SBU did not rule out Russia's involvement in the murder.

Hanul had previously reported threats against his life. In July 2024, he claimed Russian sources had leaked personal information about his relatives and that a $10,000 bounty was offered for an attack on him.