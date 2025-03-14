The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Murder, Interior Ministry, Activism, Ukraine, SBU, War
Edit post

Man suspected of murdering prominent Odesa activist detained, authorities say

by Kateryna Denisova March 14, 2025 5:20 PM 2 min read
Law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of murdering Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 14, 2025. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hours after prominent Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul was gunned down in Odesa, law enforcement detained a potential suspect.

Hanul, 31, was a well-known public figure, blogger, and founder of the Street Front NGO. He participated in the EuroMaidan Revolution and the May 2 clashes against pro-Russian forces in Odesa.

The activist had been active in rallies supporting Ukraine, charity fundraisers for the military, and campaigns to dismantle the city's Soviet and imperial monuments.

He was shot dead in central Odesa on March 14.

Following the murder, the shooter fled the scene. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, a weapon that was allegedly used was found in the apartment where the detainee was hiding.

The suspect is allegedly a 46-year-old deserter, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed.

In reaction to the murder, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that dozens of law enforcement officials are involved in the investigation.

"I have instructed the interior minister, the head of the Security Service, the acting prosecutor general to throw all the necessary forces and means to establish all the facts," Zelensky said.

The SBU did not rule out Russia's involvement in the murder.

Hanul had previously reported threats against his life. In July 2024, he claimed Russian sources had leaked personal information about his relatives and that a $10,000 bounty was offered for an attack on him.

Finland sentences Russian neo-Nazi mercenary Yan Petrovsky to life for war crimes in Ukraine
Yan Petrovsky, co-leader of the Rusich paramilitary unit, was convicted of war crimes in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 5, 2014, during Russia’s invasion of Donbas.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration toughened sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.