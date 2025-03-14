How Ukraine’s defense tech is shaping the future of warfare

This audio is created with AI assistance

Geopolitical events over the past three years have forced a rethinking of the global security framework. Ukraine’s battlefield has evolved into an innovation lab for modern defense technologies — transforming not only how wars are fought but also how peace is secured.

Drawing insights from the recent Brave1 Defense Tech Innovations Forum and Ukraine’s own hard-won experience since 2014, it’s clear: Ukraine is emerging as the epicenter of a defense revolution. In a world where old alliances and institutions struggle to keep pace with new threats, investing in Ukraine’s defense technologies is an investment in a safer, more resilient future.

Ukraine’s reality has shattered the notion that war is a distant or isolated affair. As Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov stated, “The world is not safe anymore.” The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has exposed the limitations of traditional security guarantors, such as the UN and NATO. Yet Ukraine’s experience suggests that weak or outdated security frameworks only increase vulnerability in the face of hybrid threats from autocratic adversaries.

For Europe, the lesson is clear: defense spending is not waste, but rather critical investment in peace and resilience. With looming threats from old rivals like Russia, amid emerging global uncertainty and the weakening of international institutions like the UN and NATO, the need to bolster defensive capabilities has never been greater. Channeling funds into innovative defense technology can transform Europe’s security posture from passive crisis response to proactive mitigation.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is rewriting the rules of modern warfare. On battlefields where conventional systems fall short, rapid innovation has become the only viable answer, with a demand for both new offensive and defensive systems. These evolving needs are driven by three interlocking factors:

First, adaptation to small-scale threats. Traditional air defense systems, designed to counter large, fast-moving aircraft, have proven inadequate — and too costly — against smaller, slower-moving drones. Recognizing this gap, Ukraine has accelerated the development of both kinetic and electronic anti-drone technologies. This is quickly growing into Ukraine’s competitive advantage, as few countries have invested as heavily in this area or have real experience in applying such systems.

Second, economics of attrition. In a protracted state-vs-state war, attrition is a critical factor. Innovation is focused on maximizing value for money, making low-cost, high-impact solutions like drones the perfect weapon for the 21st century. We are also seeing international producers gradually adapt to this shift toward cost-effective, rapidly deployable solutions.

Third, speed of innovation. Whereas typical defense procurement cycles in the EU or U.S. span decades, Ukraine’s evolving battlefield demands a more rapid response. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces representatives, any innovation not reaching production within six months risks becoming obsolete.

A member of Falcon unit sending Ukrainian drone Leleka to air in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Oleksandr Magula/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The revolution in modern warfare is far from over. While drones have already reshaped the battlefield, their full potential remains untapped until they evolve into fully autonomous, interconnected systems. Three areas are key to this transformation:

First, automation. Operating a drone with a human in the loop is no longer as effective or safe, especially in environments saturated with electronic interference and fast-evolving countermeasures. The future lies in autonomous systems that can operate remotely and independently, reducing risks to human operators and improving operational efficiency. Experts predict not only improved control but also the emergence of drone swarms and fleets.

Second, standardization. Rapid innovation has given rise to a wide variety of systems, which are often incompatible with one another. By adopting shared standards for new defense technologies, integration within a country’s forces and among allies will be much simpler, allowing these innovations to be rolled out more quickly and on a larger scale.

Third, interconnection. Drone warfare remains limited by the speed of human decision-making. Overcoming this challenge requires a robust digital infrastructure that connects a variety of systems, enabling them to operate as a single coordinated entity. This is a crucial next step for drone warfare, where Ukraine has the opportunity to outpace not only its enemies but even its allies, becoming a valuable asset for European security.

Despite its challenges, Ukraine’s defense ecosystem is currently one of the most innovative and agile in Europe. However, Ukrainian startups face significant roadblocks when attempting to export their technologies or partner with international companies and organizations. To fully harness the potential of its defense innovations, Ukraine needs some form of integration into the international security framework. Until recently, the goal was NATO membership. However, in the current volatile geopolitical landscape, alternatives like the proposed European Armed Forces can serve a similar purpose.

In any case, if Ukraine maintains its speed of innovation and continues to attract funding into its fledgling defense sector, the country has the opportunity to not only improve its own security but also offer significant export capacity. Projections estimate a production capacity of 4.6 million drones by 2025, more than double the current planned procurement. This growing capacity represents a great opportunity for international investors and strategic partners. However, high-level political decisions from both Ukraine and its allies are needed to fully unlock it.

Additionally, Ukraine could expand partnerships with its allies by offering battlefield testing to international partners. “Adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine” is quickly becoming the most valuable seal of quality in the defense industry, creating both technological and economic opportunities for the country going forward.

