Macron urges Russia to accept US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire deal put forward by the United States and Ukraine.

Macron said he discussed the situation on March 14 with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that he and Macron had talked about diplomatic efforts, the feasibility of a ceasefire, and the technical aspects of its oversight. He emphasized that Ukraine has France’s full support in these matters.

Ukraine has started assembling a team to develop monitoring mechanisms for a potential 30-day ceasefire, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on March 14.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Sybiha emphasized the complexity of establishing an effective oversight process. "We have already started forming a national team to develop appropriate processes to properly control a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," he said.

Kyiv agreed to the U.S.-proposed truce during March 11 talks in Jeddah, contingent on Russia’s adherence to its terms. The negotiations also resulted in Washington resuming military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine.

Sybiha underscored the logistical challenges of enforcing a ceasefire along Ukraine’s 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line.

Ukraine remains skeptical of Russian intentions, citing past violations of the Minsk agreements. "So now everything will be aimed at ensuring that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, developments, and modalities," Sybiha added. According to Kyiv, Russia violated the previous Minsk accords 25 times.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to accepting the ceasefire but insisted that Ukraine suspend mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries for the duration of the truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Putin’s remarks, calling them "very promising" but "not complete," and indicated a willingness to meet with the Russian leader.

Zelensky dismissed Putin’s statement, warning that Russia is already laying the groundwork to reject the ceasefire.