The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ceasefire, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, France, Emmanuel Macron
Edit post

Macron urges Russia to accept US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal

by Olena Goncharova March 15, 2025 12:00 AM 2 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron reacts prior to a meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on August 27, 2024 (Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire deal put forward by the United States and Ukraine.

Macron said he discussed the situation on March 14 with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that he and Macron had talked about diplomatic efforts, the feasibility of a ceasefire, and the technical aspects of its oversight. He emphasized that Ukraine has France’s full support in these matters.

Ukraine has started assembling a team to develop monitoring mechanisms for a potential 30-day ceasefire, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on March 14.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Sybiha emphasized the complexity of establishing an effective oversight process. "We have already started forming a national team to develop appropriate processes to properly control a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," he said.

Kyiv agreed to the U.S.-proposed truce during March 11 talks in Jeddah, contingent on Russia’s adherence to its terms. The negotiations also resulted in Washington resuming military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine.

Sybiha underscored the logistical challenges of enforcing a ceasefire along Ukraine’s 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line.

Ukraine remains skeptical of Russian intentions, citing past violations of the Minsk agreements. "So now everything will be aimed at ensuring that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, developments, and modalities," Sybiha added. According to Kyiv, Russia violated the previous Minsk accords 25 times.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to accepting the ceasefire but insisted that Ukraine suspend mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries for the duration of the truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Putin’s remarks, calling them "very promising" but "not complete," and indicated a willingness to meet with the Russian leader.

Zelensky dismissed Putin’s statement, warning that Russia is already laying the groundwork to reject the ceasefire.

‘I can’t sit and watch it’ – US volunteers join Ukrainian army after Trump’s sharp policy turn
Editor’s note: Soldiers interviewed for this article are identified only by their first name, callsign, or nickname due to security reasons. William, a 25-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has come to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian aggression just days after his contr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

7:59 PM

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.