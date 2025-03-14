The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul shot dead in central Odesa

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 14, 2025 12:14 PM 2 min read
Odessa skyline seen from the sea Ukraine. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story that is being updated.

Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul was shot dead in central Odesa, the National Police reported on March 14.

Hanul, 31, was a well-known public figure, blogger, and founder of the Street Front NGO. He participated in the EuroMaidan Revolution and the May 2 clashes against pro-Russian forces in Odesa.

The activist had been active in rallies supporting Ukraine, charity fundraisers for the military, and campaigns to dismantle Soviet and imperial monuments.

The shooter fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said he is taking personal control of the case, adding that a top investigative team from the National Police is en route to Odesa.

"An investigative team of the best officers has been formed with the central office of the National Police and has already left for Odesa. A regiment of the National Police has also been sent to Odesa," he said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Pro-Russian media Tipichanya Odesa initially reported that the shooter was a man in military uniform. Klymenko denied this information.

"Operatives and police investigators are working to identify the shooter and arrest him," Klymenko added.

Hanul had previously reported threats against his life. In July 2024, he claimed Russian sources had leaked personal information about his relatives and that a $10,000 bounty was offered for an attack on him.

Finland sentences Russian neo-Nazi mercenary Yan Petrovsky to life for war crimes in Ukraine
Yan Petrovsky, co-leader of the Rusich paramilitary unit, was convicted of war crimes in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 5, 2014, during Russia’s invasion of Donbas.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration toughened sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
