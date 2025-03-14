What Germany under Merz means for Ukraine and Europe, according to expert

This audio is created with AI assistance
Germany braces for major changes as incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks to reshape the country’s role on the continent. The Kyiv Independent sat down with Jörn Fleck, senior director with the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, to discuss what the new German government means for Ukraine and beyond. Speaking on Feb. 28, less than five days after Merz’s party's election victory, Fleck saw potential for bolstering Ukraine’s war effort and Europe’s autonomy but also warned of the rising strength of radical, pro-Russian parties.
Martin Fornusek
Senior News Editor