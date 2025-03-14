Trump claims he asked Putin to 'spare thousands of surrounded Ukrainian troops' in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration held "productive discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he urged him to "spare" surrounded Ukrainian troops, he wrote in a Truth Social post on March 14.

"At this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position," Trump wrote.

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all."

The statement comes as Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on March 13 and met with Putin late in the evening, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed.