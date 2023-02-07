NBC: Biden expected to visit Poland to mark one year of Russia's war against Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The sources told NBC that arrangements are currently being made for a trip toward the end of February but that the plans are not final until the White House officially announces the trip. According to NBC, a National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment.

Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Western, Ukrainian, and Russian sources have all recently stated that Russia plans to launch another large-scale offensive around the one-year anniversary mark.

In anticipation of another full-scale assault, the West has recently ramped up its military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. recently promised 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany pledged over a dozen Leopard 2 battle tanks and gave the green light to other countries to send their German-made Leopards.

The additional military aid, including tanks, could, however, take months to fully arrive and be put to use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The first Leopard 2 battle tank from Canada arrived in Poland on Feb. 5, where Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on its use.