Tuesday, February 7, 2023

NBC: Biden expected to visit Poland to mark one year of Russia's war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 5:37 am
United States President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The sources told NBC that arrangements are currently being made for a trip toward the end of February but that the plans are not final until the White House officially announces the trip. According to NBC, a National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment.

Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Western, Ukrainian, and Russian sources have all recently stated that Russia plans to launch another large-scale offensive around the one-year anniversary mark. 

In anticipation of another full-scale assault, the West has recently ramped up its military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. recently promised 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany pledged over a dozen Leopard 2 battle tanks and gave the green light to other countries to send their German-made Leopards. 

The additional military aid, including tanks, could, however, take months to fully arrive and be put to use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The first Leopard 2 battle tank from Canada arrived in Poland on Feb. 5, where Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on its use.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

