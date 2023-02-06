Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 6, 2023

First Leopard tank from Canada arrives in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 7:25 am
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Feb. 5 shared photos of the first Leopard 2 battle tank from Canada arriving in Poland, where Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on its use.

"The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we've donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment," Anand wrote on Twitter, adding that Canada "will continue to stand with Ukraine."

Following Germany's long-debated and awaited decision on Jan. 25 to green-light the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Anand announced that Canada would send four of its Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine fight Russia. 

The German-produced Leopard 2 main battle tank is considered to be one of the world’s best and is expected to give Ukraine an advantage against Russia's Soviet-era tanks.   

The Kyiv Independent news desk
