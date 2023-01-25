Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

NATO chief: Russia planning new offensives, Ukraine needs more weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 12:41 pm
Share

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on allies to provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine “to win back territory and prevail as a sovereign state in Europe.” The path to peace in Ukraine “lies through the supply of weapons,” Scholz said in a Jan. 25 interview to Welt.

According to Stoltenberg, President Putin proved that he is willing to pay a high price for “this unjust war” with his mobilization over 200,000 troops in Russia. Stoltenberg also placed emphasis on Russian weapons acquisitions from authoritarian states like Iran and North Korea.

The NATO chief also noted that there is currently a low risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. If that were to change, “NATO would certainly react.”

Last night, Germany announced the decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to ABC News, another 12 countries pledged to give around 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine when Germany takes the first step.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK