NATO chief: Russia planning new offensives, Ukraine needs more weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on allies to provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine “to win back territory and prevail as a sovereign state in Europe.” The path to peace in Ukraine “lies through the supply of weapons,” Scholz said in a Jan. 25 interview to Welt.

According to Stoltenberg, President Putin proved that he is willing to pay a high price for “this unjust war” with his mobilization over 200,000 troops in Russia. Stoltenberg also placed emphasis on Russian weapons acquisitions from authoritarian states like Iran and North Korea.

The NATO chief also noted that there is currently a low risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. If that were to change, “NATO would certainly react.”

Last night, Germany announced the decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to ABC News, another 12 countries pledged to give around 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine when Germany takes the first step.