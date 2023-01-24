Spiegel: Germany decides to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Germany train Slovakian soldiers on the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tank on Nov. 24, 2022, in Munster. (Photo by Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany has decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Jan. 24, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. At least one company of tanks, which usually includes about 14 tanks, will be provided by Germany, the report said.

According to the report, Berlin will also authorize the supply of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv by other countries, particularly Poland.

The Leopard 2 tanks will come from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr, the report said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out invasion in February 2022, the German government has been criticized for delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.

Particularly, Berlin has been under pressure from Ukraine and some Western allies over the supply of long-anticipated main battle Leopard 2 tanks.

Earlier in the day, ABC News reported that 12 countries have agreed to give Ukraine around 100 Leopard 2 tanks after Berlin approves. The agreements were made at the recent Ramstein defense summit, according to the official cited by the publication.

Also on Jan. 24, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration leans toward sending a significant number of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The move would be “part of a broader diplomatic understanding with Germany in which Berlin would agree to send a smaller number of its own Leopard 2 tanks and would also approve the delivery of more of the German-made tanks by Poland and other nations,” the report said.

There have been media reports that Germany would approve the delivery of Leopards if the U.S. supplied Abrams tanks to Kyiv. However, the German government has denied making such a demand.

