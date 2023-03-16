Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Media: German and Portuguese tanks to arrive in Ukraine by end of March

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 8, 2023 3:03 pm
Ukraine will receive 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks from Germany and three from Portugal by the end of March, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing DPA News Agency.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the news today at an ongoing meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm, as reported by Der Spiegel, adding that the tanks would be arriving with trained crews and ready to go straight to the front lines.

On March 1, Germany also pledged to increase ammunition production and weapons repair capacity for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on March 3 to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine. Scholz, as cited by Reuters, said that it was important to continue supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary." 


