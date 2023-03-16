Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

CNN: Germany to increase ammunition production, repair capacity to support Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 8:34 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference on March 1 that his country will provide Ukraine with more ammunition and weapon repairs, reported CNN.

“The now one-year lasting support of Ukraine has also brought us the knowledge that enables us to ensure that there is also a sufficient supply, with spare parts, that we have created repair capacities for the weapons used in the war, at locations outside of Ukraine,” Scholz said.

Scholz added that Germany "will ensure that the production of ammunition is advanced" concerning their weapons and those supplied from elsewhere.

On Feb. 24, Germany pledged 4 Leopard 2A6 tanks from their arsenal, in addition to 14 previously announced.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
