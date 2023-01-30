Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 30, 2023

Macron does not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 11:54 pm
Share

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 30 that he does not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he said multiple conditions must be met before doing so. 

Macron said that among those conditions is the assurance that such equipment will not lead to an escalation of tensions or be used to "touch Russian soil." He added that the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine must also not "weaken the capacities of the French army."

The French President said Ukraine would also have to formally request the planes, noting that he will meet Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Paris on Jan. 31.

Earlier in the day, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said that Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with long-requested F-16 fighter jets in coordination with NATO.

The Dutch government also said on Jan. 20 that Ukraine hasn’t yet formally requested the jets adding that the Netherlands is ready to look into providing them when asked.

Kyiv stepped up requests for heavy weaponry from the West amid anticipated Russia’s new waves of offensives.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Jan. 27 that Moscow is preparing a new wave of offensives against Ukraine on Feb. 24, exactly one year from the start of the full-scale invasion, and has been testing Ukraine’s defense capabilities near Zaporizhzhia.

Danilov also said that Russian troops have been “given the task” to “go beyond the borders of” Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK