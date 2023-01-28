Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Danilov: Russia preparing new offensive wave on Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 1:10 am
Russia is preparing a new wave of offensives against Ukraine on Feb. 24, exactly one year from the start of the full-scale invasion, and has been testing Ukraine's defense capabilities near Zaporizhzhia, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Jan. 27. 

Danilov also said that Russian troops have been "given the task" to "go beyond the borders of" Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 

Last week, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed Russia was continuing its offensive efforts near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, engaging additional aviation. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over 25 settlements came under artillery fire between Jan. 20-21. 

According to Danilov, the next few months could be very difficult for Ukraine as Russia steps up its offensives and Ukraine waits for much-needed weapons deliveries recently pledged by its Western allies. 

Bloomberg also reported on Jan. 27, citing officials, advisors, and others close to the matter, that the Kremlin is preparing a new offensive in Ukraine as it looks to show that its military can retake the initiative after months of failures. 

Danilov said, however, that Russia clearly understands that its chances of winning the war against Ukraine are "zero."

Those who spoke to Bloomberg said even not even Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can deny the weakness of his military after losing more than half of the territory occupied after February 2022.

