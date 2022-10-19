Lockheed Martin ready to boost HIMARS production to 96 units per year

The American defense industry giant Lockheed Martin has already taken steps to prepare to raise production of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) from 60 to 96 per year, funding the fast-tracked production of some parts, the company's CEO Jim Taiclet said during an earnings call, according to the Breaking Defense media outlet.



The announcement comes amid increased international demand for the system following incredible success on the battlefield in the hands of the Ukrainian army.



The GPS-guided rockets of the HIMARS system, able to hit high-value targets at long range with pinpoint accuracy, have been credited with turning the tide of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



According to U.S. General Mark Milley, as of Sept. 8, Ukrainians hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS.



20 HIMARS systems are already in the field in Ukraine, with 18 more to be delivered over the next few years as part of a $1 billion U.S. arms package.

