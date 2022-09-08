US General: Ukrainians hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 7:09 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Sept. 8 that the U.S.-provided HIMARS systems had a devastating effect on Russia's military in Ukraine. The U.S. is said to have supplied Ukraine with 16 HIMARS systems.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.