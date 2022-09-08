Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS General: Ukrainians hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS.

September 8, 2022 7:09 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Sept. 8 that the U.S.-provided HIMARS systems had a devastating effect on Russia's military in Ukraine. The U.S. is said to have supplied Ukraine with 16 HIMARS systems.

