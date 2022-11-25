Kuleba: Most German parliament fractions agree to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Nov. 25 that all Bundestag’s democratic fractions had agreed on a joint resolution recognizing Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933, as genocide of Ukrainian people.

The vote on the resolution will take place next week, according to Kuleba.

Earlier on Oct. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier to facilitate the corresponding decision from Bundestag during their meeting in Kyiv.

The parliaments of Romania, Ireland, and Moldova recognized Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians on Nov. 23-24.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the fourth Saturday of November annually. This year, the day falls on Nov. 26.

Ukraine has been fighting to get Holodomor recognized as an act of genocide internationally. So far, only 17 countries have recognized Holodomor as such, according to Ukraine’s Museum of Holodomor.