Romania, Moldova, Ireland recognize Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

On Nov. 24, the parliaments of Ireland and Moldova recognized Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933, as genocide of Ukrainian people. On the day before, so did the parliament of Romania.

“A truly historic decision was made by the Senate of Ireland, recognizing the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide on the Ukrainian people,” the Embassy of Ukraine to Ireland said on Nov. 24.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the fourth Saturday of November annually. This year, the day falls on Nov. 26.

Ukraine has been fighting to get the Holodomor artificial famine recognized as an act of genocide. So far, only 17 countries have recognized Holodomor as such, according to Ukraine’s Museum of Holodomor.