Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Intelligence: Iran resupplies Russia with new batch of kamikaze drones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 6:44 pm
Share

Russian forces resumed attacks against Ukraine using Iranian kamikaze drones, said Andrii Yusov, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman.

He added that Iran shipped a new batch of Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones. The new batch is relatively small, Yusov said, without providing details on the shipped drones’ quantity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that Russia had ordered over 2,400 Iranian-made attack drones. 

Meanwhile, Iran hasn’t supplied Russian with ballistic missiles, according to military intelligence.

According to Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Russia is also preparing to manufacture Iranian loitering munition domestically.

Since September, Russia has started using Iranian-made drones against Ukraine, unleashing assaults on civilian energy sites around the country. In December, the EU and Canada sanctioned Iran for supplying Russia with drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK