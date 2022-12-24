IAEA: All Ukraine-controlled nuclear power plants reconnected to the country's power grid

The South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv Oblast of southern Ukraine photographed on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Three Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytsky – have been reconnected to the power grid and are now operating to generate electricity for the country's needs, Ukraine confirmed to the International Atomic Agency on Nov. 25, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Power had also been restored to the Chornobyl site, the statement reads.

The power units at the plants were automatically disconnected from the power grid following Russia's Nov. 23 mass missile strikes on Ukraine.

It also caused blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

The attack was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

