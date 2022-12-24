Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

IAEA: All Ukraine-controlled nuclear power plants reconnected to the country's power grid

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 6:53 pm
Share

IAEA: All Ukraine-controlled nuclear power plants reconnected to the country's power gridThe South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv Oblast of southern Ukraine photographed on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Three Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytsky – have been reconnected to the power grid and are now operating to generate electricity for the country's needs, Ukraine confirmed to the International Atomic Agency on Nov. 25, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Power had also been restored to the Chornobyl site, the statement reads.

The power units at the plants were automatically disconnected from the power grid following Russia's Nov. 23 mass missile strikes on Ukraine.

It also caused blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

The attack was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK