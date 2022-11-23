3 nuclear power plants shut down after Russia strikes Ukraine

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi – were disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid after Russia launched a massive missile strike against Ukraine, nuclear energy company Energoatom reported.

After a brief emergency shutdown of all reactors, the nuclear power plants are back on yet are still disconnected from the grid.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant also experienced energy shortages and went dark, Energoatom added.