3 nuclear power plants shut down after Russia strikes Ukraine
November 23, 2022 5:00 pm
Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi – were disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid after Russia launched a massive missile strike against Ukraine, nuclear energy company Energoatom reported.
After a brief emergency shutdown of all reactors, the nuclear power plants are back on yet are still disconnected from the grid.
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant also experienced energy shortages and went dark, Energoatom added.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.