Wednesday, November 23, 2022

3 nuclear power plants shut down after Russia strikes Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 5:00 pm
Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi – were disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid after Russia launched a massive missile strike against Ukraine, nuclear energy company Energoatom reported.

After a brief emergency shutdown of all reactors, the nuclear power plants are back on yet are still disconnected from the grid. 

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant also experienced energy shortages and went dark, Energoatom added.

