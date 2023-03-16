Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russia shells Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 12:41 pm
Share

Governor: Russia shells Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1A residential building on fire after shelling in Kupiansk on the night of March 4. (Photo by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram)

During the night of March 4, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk, just 30 kilometers southwest of the Russian border, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 5.

A 65-year-old man was killed when a projectile hit a residential building.

“Yesterday, after 11 p.m., as a result of shelling in Kupiansk, at least five residential buildings and commercial buildings were destroyed. Several fires occurred due to shelling,” commented Syniehubov.

He also added that as a result of the shelling, an educational institution and maternity hospital were damaged.

On March 2, the military administration of Kharkiv Oblast ordered a partial mandatory evacuation for families with children and residents with physical disabilities in Kupiansk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK