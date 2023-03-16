Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Kharkiv Oblast administration orders partial mandatory evacuation of Kupiansk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 9:24 pm
Share

On March 2, the military administration of Kharkiv Oblast ordered a partial mandatory evacuation for families with children and residents with physical disabilities in Kupiansk.

The decision, according to the announcement, was made "in light of the unstable security situation caused by the constant shelling of the community by Russian troops."

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov promised that all evacuees would be provided with relocation assistance in a safer part of the oblast. The announcement also states that residents will be evacuated free of charge. 

"Residents of Kupiansk will be provided with accommodation and food. They will also be provided with humanitarian aid and medical support. Appropriate social services will help in obtaining the status of internally displaced persons, financial support under state programs and assistance from international organizations," Syniehubov said. 

Eight-hundred-and-twelve children, 724 persons with disabilities  — 140 of whom are immobile  — are registered residents in Kupiansk.

Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022. The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

On Feb. 28, a 63-year-old man was killed when Russia fired at Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a park were also damaged

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK