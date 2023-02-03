Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 3, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel attacks near 10 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 8:32 am
Share

Russian forces launched four missile strikes over the past day, including two against civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces launched an attack on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast’s Kramatorsk, killing four people on Feb. 1. 

Donetsk Oblast law enforcement reported that Russian forces had used the Iskander-K cruise missile system to target an apartment building. 

The Russian military also shelled central Kramatorsk on Feb. 2, wounding six people.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK