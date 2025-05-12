Moscow, Hanoi agree to negotiate agreement to build nuclear power plants in Vietnam

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted to a fake story pushed by Russia.
The comments came after Trump urged Ukraine to agree to direct negotiations with Russia, which has invited Kyiv to peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, without first agreeing to halt military operations.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
A Russian drone hit a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12 and injured its driver, Ukrainian Railways said amid Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire.
The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
The sanctions appear to be in response to Russia's rejection of a 30-day ceasefire that the U.K., alongside Ukraine, France, Germany, and Poland, demanded during a visit to Kyiv on May 10.
"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."
The publications' latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to May 8, 2025. Since it was last updated at the end of April, 2,857 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.
Hungary cancelled a meeting planned for May 12 with a Ukrainian delegation on the rights of national minorities, Hungary's Deputy Foreign Minister said on May 11, amid a deepening spying scandal between the two countries.
Three were injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast when the town of Rylsk was allegedly struck by a missile attack on May 11, local governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed.
"We cannot allow NATO's military infrastructure to get that close to our borders," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.
Moscow, Hanoi agree to negotiate agreement to build nuclear power plants in Vietnam
Moscow and Hanoi agreed to negotiate and sign agreements to construct nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement on May 11.
"The development of the plants with advanced technology will strictly be compliant with nuclear and radiation safety regulations and for the benefit of socio-economic development," they said in the statement, Reuters reported.
Vietnam and Russia have long had close relations, dating back to the Soviet Union's support for North Vietnam and its proxy forces during the Vietnam War. Hanoi has so far maintained a neutral stance regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
The agreement comes as Vietnam's Communist Party's General Secretary To Lam visited Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day celebrations.
As Vietnam aims to support its fast-growing economy, the country is committed to increasing its power generation capacity through the use of nuclear energy. Seeking to diversify its economic partnerships, Hanoi previously said that it look for various foreign partners to build the power plants, including the United States, France, South Korea, and Japan, Reuters reported.
The country previously said it aims to deliver nuclear power generation with its first plant opening between 2030 and 2035.
The joint statement between the Kremlin and Hanoi also noted that Russia will expand crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Vietnam, while Vietnamese oil companies will have a larger presence in Russia in the coming years.
Amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sought to find new trading partners willing to accept Russian oil and LNG exports, as Western allies continue to cripple Russia's economy through economic sanctions.
On Jan. 1, Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory, cutting off access to the European market.
Putin previously visited Hanoi in June 2024 when the two countries agreed to deepen their strategic partnership and signed over 10 documents, including a memorandum on the schedule for establishing a nuclear technology center in Vietnam.