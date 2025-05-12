Become a member
Monday, May 12
Tusk says Russia ordered 2024 arson attack on Warsaw shopping centre.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."

Monday, May 12
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week.

This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.

Moscow, Hanoi agree to negotiate agreement to build nuclear power plants in Vietnam

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on May 10, 2025. (Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Moscow and Hanoi agreed to negotiate and sign agreements to construct nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement on May 11.

"The development of the plants with advanced technology will strictly be compliant with nuclear and radiation safety regulations and for the benefit of socio-economic development," they said in the statement, Reuters reported.

Vietnam and Russia have long had close relations, dating back to the Soviet Union's support for North Vietnam and its proxy forces during the Vietnam War. Hanoi has so far maintained a neutral stance regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

The agreement comes as Vietnam's Communist Party's General Secretary To Lam visited Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day celebrations.

As Vietnam aims to support its fast-growing economy, the country is committed to increasing its power generation capacity through the use of nuclear energy. Seeking to diversify its economic partnerships, Hanoi previously said that it look for various foreign partners to build the power plants, including the United States, France, South Korea, and Japan, Reuters reported.

The country previously said it aims to deliver nuclear power generation with its first plant opening between 2030 and 2035.

The joint statement between the Kremlin and Hanoi also noted that Russia will expand crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Vietnam, while Vietnamese oil companies will have a larger presence in Russia in the coming years.

Amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sought to find new trading partners willing to accept Russian oil and LNG exports, as Western allies continue to cripple Russia's economy through economic sanctions.

On Jan. 1, Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory, cutting off access to the European market.

Putin previously visited Hanoi in June 2024 when the two countries agreed to deepen their strategic partnership and signed over 10 documents, including a memorandum on the schedule for establishing a nuclear technology center in Vietnam.

Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

