General Staff: Russia launches 22 air strikes, 3 missile attacks over past 24 hours

In its evening update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian troops carried out 22 air strikes and three missile attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Russia also reportedly launched more than 30 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the update, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted 16 strikes on temporary Russian bases and one on their anti-aircraft missile complex, the General Staff wrote on Feb. 20.

It added that the Russian military shelled the occupied town of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast in a false flag operation to “accuse and discredit Ukraine.”