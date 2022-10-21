General Staff: Russia has sent up to 2,000 new recruits to Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's General Staff reports on Oct. 21 that up to 2,000 Russian mobilized troops have arrived in the occupied Kherson Oblast to replenish losses and strengthen units on the southern front line. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched at least three missiles and 24 airstrikes and shelled over 15 settlements using multiple rocket launchers. Among the targeted areas were Mykolaiv; Nova Kamianka and Mala Seideminukha in Kherson Oblast and Kharkiv's Oblast Hatyshche. Ukraine's military also downed 15 Russian drones and destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems.