Ukraine refutes Putin's claims of Russian offensive from Kursk Oblast

Ukraine's General Staff refuted claims by President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops had launched an offensive into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast, spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovyi said on Feb. 19.

Putin told Russian media on Feb. 18 that Russian forces had crossed into Ukrainian territory from Kursk Oblast, a claim Lykhovyi has dismissed as part of a disinformation campaign.

"Since the beginning of the day, 12 combat engagements have been recorded in Kursk Oblast, three of which are still ongoing, while the rest have been repelled," Lykhovyi said.

During one of the attacks, Russian troops attempted to advance toward Ukraine's state border, according to Lykhovyi.

Map showing Ukrainian-controlled territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of Feb. 19, 2025, with captured areas marked in blue. (DeepState/OpenStreetMap)

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, initially capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

While Ukrainian forces have lost roughly half of that area, they recently advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in a new offensive.

Over six months of fighting in the region, Russian casualties have reached nearly 40,000 personnel, including over 16,000 killed, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. Another 909 have been taken as prisoners of war.

Ukraine is likely looking to use its foothold in Kursk Oblast as leverage in potential peace talks.

Russia's forces in Kursk Oblast have been bolstered by North Korean troops, deployed last fall to help counter the Ukrainian incursion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the offensive disrupted Russia's ability to carry out large-scale operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine.