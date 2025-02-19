Skip to content
Donald Trump
Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war

by Masha Lavrova February 19, 2025 9:43 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.

Masha Lavrova
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer and Video Host
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia. Read more
Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

