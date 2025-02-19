Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Disinformation, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Russia behind Trump's false claim of 4% approval rating, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2025 12:52 PM 2 min read
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine understands that U.S. President Donald Trump's false claim that President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a 4% approval rating comes from Russia, Zelensky said during a press conference on Feb. 19.

"We saw this disinformation. We understand it comes from Russia. We understand, and we have evidence that those figures have been discussed between the U.S. and Russia," Zelensky said.

Trump made the claim on Feb. 18 without providing evidence, presenting it as an argument that Ukraine should hold elections soon. Speaking the same day when a U.S. delegation met top Russian officials for talks in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine's participation, Trump also laid the blame for the war on Kyiv.

Kremlin propaganda has pushed the narrative that Zelensky is an illegitimate leader, relying on the premise that his first presidential term was originally meant to end on May 20, 2024.

The false allegation ignores the fact that the Ukrainian constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which went into effect after Russia launched the full-scale invasion in 2022.

While voicing his respect for Trump and the American people, Zelensky said that the U.S. president "sadly lives in this disinformation space." Zelensky also pointed to the latest survey that put the president's approval rating at 57%, adding that efforts to replace him at this moment would not be successful.

Trump blames Ukraine for war while pressing Zelensky to hold elections
Trump alleged without evidence that Zelensky holds a “4% approval rating” in Ukraine and blamed his leadership, not Putin’s, for “allow(ing) the war to go on.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.