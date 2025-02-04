Skip to content
Ukraine's strike on Russian command center in Kursk Oblast causes 'significant losses,' General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2025 9:40 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A sign for Kursk Oblast which borders Ukraine. The Kursk region has a population of around one million people, 440,000 of whom live in the city of Kursk, the region's administrative center. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force carried out a "precision strike" on Feb. 3 at a Russian command post near the village of Novoivanovka in Kursk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Kyiv launched a limited incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6,  first capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukraine has reportedly lost around half of that territory since then, fighting continues in the region.

The command post, located in an abandoned building, was used to coordinate Russian troops' offensive against the Ukrainian army in the Kursk sector of the front line, the statement read.

The building was severely damaged, and Moscow suffered significant losses among Russian personnel, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Earlier on Jan. 31, Ukrainian forces struck another command post of Russia's Kursk group of forces in the Russian city of Rylsk.

These attacks are part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian operational capabilities by targeting key command centers. The General Staff has emphasized that such strikes aim to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

