Czechia, Poland preparing decision on status of Ukrainians with temporary protection after ceasefire, war's end

Czechia and the Polish presidency of the EU Council are developing a decision on the status of Ukrainians under temporary protection after a ceasefire is declared or the war ends, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech news website Novinky on Feb. 18.

The EU implemented the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The EU Council extended temporary protection in June 2024 until March 2026 for over 4 million Ukrainian refugees.

Prague and Warsaw are seeking to prepare a "rough version of the proposal," as the decision should be made later at the EU level, Rakusan said.

In the event of a ceasefire or the end of the war in Ukraine, the Czechia will automatically stop granting temporary status to Ukrainians, but they will still be able to stay in the country for a certain period, a year or a year and a half, according to Rakusan.

To continue staying in the country, Ukrainians must re-register under a different status, just like other foreigners, he added.

The EU also plans to create special centers for Ukrainians to mediate their return to their homes. According to the minister, discussions have already occurred in Germany, Poland, and Austria. Such a center will also be established in the .

"(The centers) would offer work in Ukraine, accommodation, life prospects and conditions under which people would return. At the same time, they would also help Ukrainians who decide to stay here by organizing their relocation to another country," Rakusan added.

Czechia is one of the three European countries with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees. According to the European Commission, as of December 2024, the country has hosted about 390,000 Ukrainians who fled due to Russia's full-scale invasion.