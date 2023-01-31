Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

France promises to send 12 additional CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 5:30 pm
Share

France will send 12 additional CAESAR truck-mounted guns to Ukraine, said French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in a joint press conference with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Jan. 31.

Lecornu added that 150 French soldiers would train 2,000 Ukrainian troops in Poland this summer.

On Jan. 12, Lecornu confirmed that French-made AMX-10 RC combat vehicles would be sent within two months after a phone conversation with Reznikov. The ministers also reportedly discussed the organization of rapid training for Ukrainians to operate the light thanks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles on Jan. 4.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK