France promises to send 12 additional CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

France will send 12 additional CAESAR truck-mounted guns to Ukraine, said French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in a joint press conference with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Jan. 31.

Lecornu added that 150 French soldiers would train 2,000 Ukrainian troops in Poland this summer.

On Jan. 12, Lecornu confirmed that French-made AMX-10 RC combat vehicles would be sent within two months after a phone conversation with Reznikov. The ministers also reportedly discussed the organization of rapid training for Ukrainians to operate the light thanks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles on Jan. 4.