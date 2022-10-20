Dutch parliament supports launching special tribunal for Russian crime of aggression

The lower house of the Dutch parliament approved a proposal to set up a special tribunal in The Hague to prosecute Russian leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"Grateful to all members of the Dutch House of Representatives, who supported the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his entourage must face trial for committing this crime. Demand for justice keeps mounting," he added.

On Oct. 7, the Ukrainian parliament approved a resolution appealing to the U.N., the European Union, and the Council of Europe to create a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia for its crimes against Ukraine.

On Sept. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky formed a committee headed by President's Office Head Andriy Yermak to work on the creation of an international tribunal regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

