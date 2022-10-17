Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine to ask UN, EU countries to set up international tribunal for Russian crimes

October 7, 2022 5:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian parliament has approved a resolution appealing to the U.N., the European Union, and the Council of Europe to create a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia for its crimes against Ukraine, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

If the international community uses all possible tools to put pressure on the Russian leadership, "Russia will stop its armed aggression against Ukraine much sooner," reads the resolution.

On Sept. 22, Volodymyr Zelensky formed a committee headed by President's Office Head Andriy Yermak to work on the creation of an international tribunal regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

